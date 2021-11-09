How is Ethan Robson getting on away from Blackpool? All the latest here

Ethan Robson will be eager to get back into the swing of playing in the near future after spending the last month on the sidelines with an injury on loan at MK Dons.

The midfielder joined the Dons from Blackpool on loan with him tasked with playing regularly at League One level and showing the Tangerines that he is ready to be featuring for them in the Sky Bet Championship.

Up to his injury, it was so far so good, too, with him adapting well to Liam Manning’s possession-based methods and featuring regularly for the club, racking up the 90-minute appearances in the process.

Indeed, before his injury, he was one of the most frequent names on the team sheet and was very rarely hooked off, with him able to set the tempo of games for the Dons with his passing ability and quality on the ball.

Back in the squad but unused on Saturday, Robson isn’t far away from a return to playing action now, with MK Dons boss Manning revealing that the plan is to give him a full week of training this week and then look to build him back into the side.

That’s good news for Blackpool, too, who will be wanting him to pick up from where he left off and remain a key figure in the Dons’ XI.