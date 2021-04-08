How is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting getting on after his Stoke City exit?

Football has a funny way of working out, particularly when it comes to transfers.

Sometimes when a player underperforms he can be promptly written off but as we now know it’s a dangerous game to write a player off entirely.

All you have to do is look at Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The striker grew up in Hamburg, Germany and got his senior breakthrough with his hometown club Hamburger after his first team debut back in 2007.

Choupo-Moting really found his feet after moving to Mainz o5 in 2011 after scoring 22 goals in 81 appearances, before earning a move to Schalke 04 where he stayed for another three years.

The powerful striker perhaps wasn’t the most prolific during his time in Germany but he did enough to secure a move to Stoke City in 2017 as a player who was tipped to be the club’s new flagship signing.

Unfortunately his time with the Potters didn’t exactly go to plan.

Choupo-Moting spent just one season with Stoke as they suffered relegation from the Premier League in a hugely disappointing season.

After scoring just five goals that term many had expected the striker to move away from England and join a second-rate side in Europe somewhere, but the striker’s agent had other ideas!

He completed a shock free transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he’d be playing alongside stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Choupo-Moting spent two years in the French capital and scored nine goals in 51 appearances for the club as he established himself as a more-than suitable understudy to the club’s major stars.

But again his agent pulled off a blinder when the striker completed a move to Bayern Munich in the summer 2020.

So far this term Choupo-Moting has played 25 games for the club and scored five goals, including the opening goal in the Champions League quarter-final clash against former club Paris Saint-Germain.