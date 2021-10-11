How is Eric Lichaj getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Born in Downers Grove, Illinois, Eric Lichaj joined a soccer residency program IMG Academy when he was 14, which was in Florida.

After that, and spending some time with Chicago Fire’s youth team, Lichaj spent one year at the University of North Carolina, representing the college team during his time there.

Upon returning, Lichaj joined Chicago Fire Premier in the USL Premier Development League. After his first professional year in football, the 32-year-old signed for Premier League club Aston Villa.

Unable to pave his way into regular first-team football when he arrived in England’s top tier, Lichaj temporarily joined League Two Lincoln City for the 2009/10 campaign, before a spell a tier higher for the second half of that season with Leyton Orient.

Making five Premier League appearances the following season, Lichaj then spent the second half of the 2010/2011 campaign with Leeds United, featuring 16 times for The Whites.

The American proceeded to appear 27 times for Villa in the next two Premier League seasons.

In the summer of 2013, Lichaj permanently signed for Nottingham Forest, penning down what was an initial two-year deal.

Making just shy of 200 appearances in five years with the Reds, Lichaj firmly established himself as a regular in that Forest side, departing for Hull City in 2018.

Lichaj spent two years with the Tigers between the summer of 2018 and 2020, playing 70 times in all competitions.

At the end of his contract at the MKM Stadium, the 32-year-old then joined Turkish club Faith Karagümrü and he played 10 times last time out.

Returning to England in the summer, Lichaj trained with both Forest and Sunderland, in an attempt to secure an English return, but it appears that he is still without a club.