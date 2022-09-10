How is Elliot Lee getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Luton Town had a busy summer as Nathan Jones reshaped the squad ahead of the new season.

Whilst some of the moves were unexpected, a departure that didn’t take anyone by surprise was seeing Elliot Lee leave when his contract expired.

The attacking midfielder had spent the previous 18 months out on loan in League One, for Oxford United and then Charlton, so Lee’s time at Kenilworth Road was up.

Yet, it will have come as a shock that the 27-year-old’s next move took him out of the Football League, with Lee linking up with big-spending Wrexham in the fifth tier of English football.

Of course, they are a club with ambition, but there was still a feeling that Lee is capable of playing at a much higher level.

And, in truth, his time with the Welsh club in the opening weeks has shown why this deal was considered such a coup for Wrexham, as Lee has scored three goals in seven games, helping the team to second in the table after seven games.

Are these 22 Luton Town stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Luton scored in their first five games in all competitions this season. Real Fake

The former West Ham man is still getting up to speed in terms of fitness, so he has been on the bench on occasions for Phil Parkinson’s side, but he is still making an impact when he is called upon.

The National League is a notoriously difficult division, with just one automatic promotion spot up for grabs, but the Dragons will expect to win the title and Lee will be key to their hopes of returning to the Football League.

It was a bold decision for Lee to join Wrexham but it’s one that he will hope is vindicated in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.