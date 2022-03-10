How is Elliot Anderson getting on away from Newcastle United at Bristol Rovers?

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson joined League Two Bristol Rovers on loan in January until the end of the season.

He made his debut as a substitute against Sutton United and scored his first ever senior goal in the reverse fixture at home ten days later.

In the following game against Stevenage, Anderson scored again and contributed an assist five minutes later. He has now made eight appearances for Rovers and got another assist.

Speaking the day after the game in which Anderson scored his first goal, Joey Barton was full of praise for him as he told the club’s Official Media: “He’s a hell of a player.

“Credit to him, I thought tonight you wouldn’t think he was playing his third senior start. But that showcased what we thought we’d seen in the Sutton away game [Anderson’s debut].

“He came on in that game, showed real brightness, a real inventive mind and he wants to go past people. He takes the ball in tight areas, and I really enjoyed watching the team tonight and young Elliot.”

It’s also been revealed that the 19-year-old’s Rovers teammates called him ‘Billy’ after Billy Elliot because of the way he plays on the ball, like a ballet dancer.

Anderson’s impressive form has earned him to be named in Scotland’s U21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualification games.

With the rest of the season to go and Anderson now an important fixture in Barton’s side, the youngster will no doubt have a big part to play as Rovers look to gain a spot in the play-offs. They currently sit ninth in the league and two points away.

Despite him doing well, given Newcastle United’s recent takeover and Anderson’s young age it will probably be too soon for him to be getting a look in in the Premier League. However after seeing the benefit he is getting from this loan move, they will probably be looking to loan him out again enabling him to develop his skills and grow his game possibly at a higher level than League Two.

It’s clear Joey Barton enjoys working with the player and depending how his side finish the season, there’s a chance Barton will be trying to get him on another loan move at a club where he has settled in but Newcastle will also be able to see a route to progression.