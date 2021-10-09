How is Elias Kachunga getting on ever since leaving Huddersfield Town?

The David Wagner era at Huddersfield Town will not be forgotten about in a hurry with the German delivering some of the best moments in almost a decade for the Terriers.

Wagner replaced Chris Powell in November 2015 where survival was first on the agenda and he achieved that, but it was the following season where things exploded into life.

The Yorkshire side won promotion to the Premier League for the very first time through the play-offs and even remained in the top flight for two seasons before eventually careering back down into the second tier of English football.

One of the signings Wagner brought in during the promotion campaign was Elias Kachunga, who had been plying his trade in Germany’s top tier with Paderborn and Ingolstadt before making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The forward immediately proved himself to be an asset following his loan move, scoring 13 times in his debut season but his time in the Premier League wasn’t so fruitful, scoring just once in 39 appearances.

Kachunga’s final season with the club ended behind closed doors in the 2019-20 campaign, where he scored just three Championship goals in 36 outings before being released – but what’s he been up to since then?

The winger made the short trip down the M1 in the summer of 2020 to sign for Sheffield Wednesday, but his one and only season with the Owls was a real struggle.

Kachunga ended up playing 27 times in the Championship but more of them were cameo appearances off the bench and he ended the campaign with not only zero goals to his tally but also a relegation.

He was one of many to leave the Owls over the summer but he soon picked up a two-year deal with Bolton Wanderers, but he’s having to be patient once again.

Most of his 11 League One appearances this season have been off the bench under Ian Evatt however he has started the last two matches on the right wing, which could suggest a prolonged period in the team for the 29-year-old.

The Trotters have won both games that Kachunga has started and played all 90 minutes of so despite having no goal contributions yet, the German could provide the key to assisting Bolton up the table.