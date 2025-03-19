Former Derby County defender Eiran Cashin hasn't yet managed to get on the pitch for Brighton and Hove Albion, but it is fair to say he should have a good career at the Seagulls based on his performances in the Championship.

The 23-year-old made almost 150 appearances for his boyhood club before making the £9 million move to the South Coast in January.

He had been a long-term target for Fabian Hürzeler's side, with his performances at Pride Park mirroring a level close to that of the Premier League.

A naturally gifted defender who is also composed and comfortable with the ball at his feet, he embodies the archetype of the modern centre-back.

Derby supporters were devastated to lose him in the winter window, and it will prove a tough ask for the hierarchy to replace him, but ultimately, they will be hoping for the Irishman’s success in the future.

Eiran Cashin's Derby County 2024/25 stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 21 (21) Minutes played 1778 Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 1.64 Shots (on target) 16 (7) Pass accuracy 79.1% Tackle success 64.7% Duel success 64.7% Aerial duel success 66.7%

Eiran Cashin has yet to get on the pitch for Brighton

It was a late move for Cashin in the window, and he has yet to feature for Hürzeler's side, with the Seagulls in such fine form.

Since his arrival, they’ve won six of their eight matches, with former Bristol City defender Adam Webster and Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke playing pivotal roles at the back.

Central defence is, of course, one of those positions where changes are seldom made, but Cashin has had the chance to learn the trade and has been included on the bench for nearly all of those fixtures.

Bleeding him slowly seems a smart move from Hürzeler, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the German head coach place trust him later on in the season. Speaking about his new signing in February, the young manager seemed impressed with what he said seen.

"In possession, he's a player with a very good left foot, so he can break lines with his passes," said the 32-year-old.

"He is very clever when he decides to pass. He doesn't put his teammates under pressure. He always finds a teammate who can continue the game forward and I think that's a special quality. On top of that he is very aggressive against the ball.

"He likes to have personal duels, and he does not hide from making the last step. I knew that the club wanted to have him for a long time. We had the opportunity to sign him and we are all happy."

Eiran Cashin won't have to wait long at Brighton

Brighton's confidence in signing Cashin suggests it won't be long before he is called upon. While his opportunities this season may come in short bursts, a full pre-season with the club could alter his position within the squad.

In central defence, the Seagulls currently have experienced players like Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster. While both have been loyal servants, it may be time for a changing of the guard.

Cashin brings the rare asset of being a left-footed defender, and given Brighton’s philosophy of building from the back, he will be an invaluable asset in that regard.

The defender has acknowledged that he must do everything to impress the coaching staff at the Amex Stadium, and as mentioned by Hürzeler, he has already achieved that. It seems likely, then, that it won’t be long before we see the Irish youth international donning the blue and white stripes.