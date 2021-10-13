How is Don Cowie getting on ever since leaving Cardiff City?

Don Cowie spent his whole career playing football in the British Isles, featuring for clubs in England, Wales and, of course, Scotland during his time as a player.

Starting out in the Highlands with Ross County and then Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the first nine years of his career, it was in 2009 he’d head south of the border to join Watford, where he’d play over 80 times for them in the league.

In 2011, he was on the move again, signing for Cardiff City, and in the next three years he’d play, again, over 80 times in the league for the Bluebirds.

After leaving Cardiff, Cowie moved back to England to play for Wigan for a couple of seasons before heading back to his native Scotland to join Hearts and then back to Ross County in 2018.

Indeed, he spent his last two years as a player with the club he started out with, opting to hang up his boots in 2020 after making over 530 league appearances in his career which had begun two decades ago.

He moved into coaching at Dingwall after retiring and has worked his way up to assistant manager with Ross County for this season, with him also being linked with a move to Inverness in the summer to take up the manager’s job.

He’s starting to make waves in the coaching side of the game, then, and perhaps it won’t be too long before he’s back in the EFL at one of his former sides.

Have Cardiff City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1)Have Cardiff had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United during the campaign so far? Higher Lower