How is Dion Sanderson getting on away from Wolves at Birmingham City?

Dion Sanderson has yet to manage a game at Wolves in the Premier League so far in his career and has had to rely on loan deals so far to get his competitive football fix.

The defender has been shipped out on short-term deals to QPR and then to Birmingham in the past and has been able to rack up a total of 26 games between his spells with both sides.

Starting with the Hoops, he helped them out in the first half of the last campaign with eleven games for the side. He looked at home in the Championship and as part of a second tier backline and that prompted the Blues to snap him up for the remainder of the season.

When at St Andrew’s, he continued to thrive.

With a further 15 outings, he was one of the bright sparks of a Birmingham team that struggled to get going in the Championship.

Now, the side have re-signed him on a short-term basis and will be hoping he can form part of a backline that can see them go further up the division. But how has he got on so far?

Whilst Birmingham have struggled, Sanderson has still been solid and has become a mainstay in the team.

The Blues might be 21st in the division as things stand but he has featured in all eight league games so far and does look at home in the Championship.

In their loss to Norwich for example, Sanderson was one of the only bright sparks on the field for the Blues. He had more tackles than anyone else out there with three in total and with three clearances and four interceptions too, he put a real shift in at the back.

It’s not out of the ordinary now for the player to be so impressive at the back. He put in a similarly impressive showing in their win over Preston and even in defeat against Wigan, he had more passes than anyone else with 60 and managed a further five clearances with one block too. Sanderson then might be 22-years-old and still only early on in his career but away from Wolves, he is proving he can be one of the brightest defenders in the EFL.