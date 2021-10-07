How is Dexter Blackstock getting on ever since leaving Nottingham Forest?

When Dexter Blackstock made a controversial move to Nottingham Forest in 2009, he probably didn’t expect to still be at the club seven years later.

Despite being just 22 years of age, the striker had already played for four different clubs, the last of those being Queens Park Rangers and in March 2009 he made it five when he was sent out on loan to Forest – despite being the club’s top scorer that season with 11 goals.

The move was well documented in QPR’s ‘Four Year Plan’ which showed then-manager Paulo Sousa claim that a deal was done by the board behind his back – Blackstock however just got on with his job and ended up making a permanent move to the City Ground after his brief loan spell.

Over the next seven seasons Blackstock would score 45 goals in 187 appearances for Forest, with his top scoring campaign being a 14-goal haul in the 2009-10 season and he could just never live up to the heights of that period going forward.

He even spent time on loan at Leeds during the 2013-14 season and in the summer of 2016 he left the club after a seven-year spell after falling out of favour.

What has Blackstock been up to since his departure from Forest though? Let’s take a look.

Following his release from the Tricky Trees, Blackstock was snapped up in 2016 by Rotherham United of the Championship, who signed the 30-year-old to a three-year deal.

Considering he had only scored nine league goals in the previous two seasons it seemed like a bit of a strange move and in the end it proved exactly to be the case.

Blackstock made just 16 Championship appearances for the Millers, scoring just once and after just one year of his three-year deal, he departed by mutual consent.

That would be the last professional football Blackstock would play in his career as he chose to leave the game at the relatively early age of 31, but he had business interests to fall back on.

Blackstock owns a total of 50 properties worth £5 million in total according to NS Business and is the CEO of MediConnect, which claims to ‘invest in the future of medicine and help ensure the safety of the patients on & offline’.

It’s clear to see that Blackstock is doing just fine away from football, although it hasn’t stopped him from having his say on matters at Forest still as he recently tipped Chris Cohen for the manager’s job at the City Ground.