How is Denver Hume getting on since leaving Sunderland in January?

Sunderland had a very busy January transfer window that saw them reshape the squad quite considerably.

One of the deals that perhaps went under the radar somewhat was Denver Hume’s move to Portsmouth. The left-back had come through the ranks with the Black Cats but had struggled to establish himself as a regular this season.

Therefore, Lee Johnson was happy to sanction his sale and it’s fair to say the decision wasn’t one that upset many Sunderland fans at all.

Despite arriving with little fanfare, Hume has settled quickly on the south coast, impressing on the whole in the three appearances he has made under Danny Cowley.

The left wing-back role appears to suit Hume, who has shown that he is comfortably going forward and contributing to the attack, whilst he has been solid defensively on the whole as well.

Despite his decent contribution, Pompey have lost two of the three games that Hume has played, which will have no doubt frustrated the player.

Cowley made the decision to surprisingly rest Hume, and fellow wing-back Mahlon Romeo, for the win over Doncaster last time out which has just about kept their play-off dreams alive.

So, the challenge for Hume will be to get his place back in the XI and to try and do all he can to help the team to a top six finish, even if it’s going to be a big effort.

Either way though, Hume’s switch from Sunderland to Portsmouth is one that appears to have suited all parties.

