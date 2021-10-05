How is Dennis Politic getting on since leaving Bolton Wanderers on loan?

Dennis Politic is averaging 10 goals per 90 minutes according to Wyscout.

On its own that sounds ridiculous but it is true. The Romanian made his Port Vale debut in Saturday’s memorable 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient, he played nine minutes as a late substitute and netted the equaliser therefore producing the average.

Politic was an unused substitute seven times before getting his opportunity at the weekend and it is a credit to his character that he was able to grab that chance after waiting so long.

Port Vale are sitting pretty in third place after 10 matches and leapfrogged Saturday’s opponents amidst the late drama that saw them notch in the 91st and 93rd minute to come from behind to win 3-2.

Having played just nine minutes by early October will not be very pleasing for Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt who only sent him out to try and gain some match sharpness.

But the beautiful finish on Saturday should have earned the trust of Darrell Clarke and the Trotters will be hoping to see Politic on the Vale team sheet far more regularly in the coming months.

The 21-year-old will be aiming to win promotion from League Two this season after watching his parent club do it from the treatment table last term.

Vale’s push should be a good experience for him in looking to find his feet after injury ruled him out for the 2020/21 campaign in its entirety.

Bolton look a club going places sitting just outside the play-offs and so Politic will be desperate to impress Ian Evatt with his performances on loan to ensure he is part of the former Barrow boss’ plans moving forward.