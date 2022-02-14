How is Dennis Politic getting on since leaving Bolton Wanderers in January?

Dennis Politic is a player that certainly promised a lot during his time at Bolton Wanderers but in the end he was gradually frozen out by Ian Evatt for one reason or another.

In all he made 30 appearances for the Trotters either side of heading out on loan to the likes of Salford City and Port Vale, with the latter of the two providing him with a great platform to showcase his talents.

Indeed it was during his time at Vale Park that he showed exactly what he can do as he notched up a very respectable five goals and four assists in just 16 games – however it was not enough to convince Evatt that he deserved a second chance at the University of Bolton Stadium.

By that point Politic was seeing his contract run closer and closer towards expiry and as a result he made it clear that he sure his future away from Lancashire, thus leading to his latest move.

The winger has now signed for Italian Serie B club US Cremonese and will be looking to take his career to new heights on the continent after putting pen to paper on a one year deal with I Grigiorossi.

Ultimately there will be some Bolton fans that will feel that he had a lot more to offer in their colours but at the same time he is a player that is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and it is for that reason that he had to move on.