How is Dennis Politic getting on away from Bolton Wanderers on loan?

This is a hugely important season in the career of Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic with the 21-year-old aiming to find some momentum and form at Port Vale.

Politic had managed to enjoy a breakthrough season with Bolton during the 2019/20 season in League One and he made 19 starts and 24 appearances that campaign for the Trotters.

The winger showed glimpses of his quality despite Bolton enduring a tough campaign where they were relegated from the third tier of English football.

In total, Politic managed to score three goals and showed that he had the potential to become a key player for the club over the coming years.

However, last season, Politic endured an injury nightmare after he picked up a serious knee injury during the Trotters’ pre-season that saw him fail to make a single appearance for the Trotters on their way to promotion.

Ian Evatt decided to send Politic out on loan for the season to Port Vale in League Two in the summer to allow him the chance to get regular game time as he aims to get back to full fitness following his knee injury.

At Port Vale, things did not get off to the easiest of starts for Politic and despite having been included in their matchday squad, the winger was unable to force his way onto the field for Darrell Clarke’s side early on in the campaign.

That is something that Evatt was keen to urge the winger to try and change recently when addressing the lack of game time that Politic was receiving at Port Vale.

He suggested that the 21-year-old needed to be ready to take his chance and fight to win the trust of his manager at Vale Park.

It seems on the face of it that Politic has taken his parent club’s manager’s comments to heart. Over the last few weeks he has started to earn himself a place in Port Vale’s side in League Two.

The 21-year-old made his first league appearance for Port Vale off the bench at the start of the moment in their dramatic 3-2 win against Leyton Orient.

Despite playing for just nine minutes Politic managed to open his account for the club in the league and fired home the 91st minute for them.

Politic was then brought on at half time recently for Port Vale in their clash with Barrow at Vale Park and he once again made a swift impression with him scoring on 51 minutes to give Clarke’s side the lead.

In total, he completed two successful dribbles and maintained an 88% passing accuracy to help Vale to a 3-1 win.

The winger came off the bench for Port Vale once again last week in their 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town, before starting in the league for the first time this season against Colchester United on Saturday.

During that first start, Politic managed to register his first assist in the league for Port Vale with him providing the set-up for James Wilson to make it two-nil on just 16 minutes.

The 21-year-old also had other chances to add to his goal tally with him forcing Colchester’s keeper into three saves, as well as also completing three successful dribbles.

It seems as though Politic has now settled into life at Port Vale is becoming a crucial member of their side as they are starting to hit some form. That comes with the win against Colchester taking them up to 2nd place in the table.

Bolton face an issue with Politic during the rest of the season of knowing that the winger’s current deal expires in the summer.

They have offered him fresh terms but Politic has yet to commit to any new contract and he could put himself in the shop window if he continues to have an impact for Port Vale.