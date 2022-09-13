How is David Amoo getting on since leaving Port Vale?

Now 31-years-old, David Amoo started his career at Liverpool and made his debut in the Europa League.

The attacking player had numerous loan spells away from Anfield and left the club permanently in 2012 without making a senior league appearance in his two years with the club.

After a career in the lower leagues and a spell in Scotland, Amoo joined Port Vale in League Two ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Across his three seasons with Port Vale, he played regularly despite struggling with injuries at times and was able to contribute to his side’s attacking efforts.

Nevertheless, upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, he was released from the club although director of football David Flitcroft spoke highly of him as he departed.

Despite being without a club throughout summer, Amoo signed for League Two Stevenage towards the end of August.

After a poor season for Stevenage last season, Steve Evans made plenty of additions this summer in the hope of a change in fortunes this year.

However, since signing, Amoo is yet to feature for his side in a league game.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Port Vale moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 THE CLUB WAS FOUNDED IN THE 1870'S REAL FAKE

Stevenage have played two league fixtures since, Amoo making the bench as an unused substitute on both occasions whilst he played in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

Therefore, it does look as though Amoo is set to play the role of being more of a squad player at Stevenage this season and being used for rotation purposes.

However, considering he is now 31-years-old, that’s not unreasonable and will probably work as well for the player as well as the club.

That being said, if the player can contribute to his side’s attacking efforts and take his chances, there’s no reason why Evans wouldn’t be prepared to use him more regularly but it’s worth considering that he didn’t have a proper pre-season either and will be a bit behind still.

Over the next season, it will no doubt become clear to the attacking player whether he wants to continue his career on the pitch or start taking a look at retirement.

However, given he has been studying a business management degree with the Open University alongside his playing career, it seems he is preparing himself well for life after football.