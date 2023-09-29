Burnley acquired the Irish international for a reported £7 million fee to bolster their defensive options.

The Clarets secured an instant return to the top flight last term under Vincent Kompany, a 101-point finish putting his side clear of the competition as they went on to win the Championship title.

O’Shea follows a host of summer signings at Turf Moor, including fellow defenders Hannes Delcroix and the returning Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal with the Lancashire outfit aiming to avoid the drop once again.

West Brom, meanwhile, have been left to solve their ongoing defensive woes in the absence of their star defender and former captain in what was the Baggies’ biggest sale of the window.

With both clubs on juxtaposing trajectories, we take a look at how the new boy performed for his old club and how he has fared in his second shot at the big time, hoping to avoid another relegation on his CV.

How did Dara O’Shea perform for West Bromwich Albion?

With the Premier League riches back in full force, Burnley wasted little time in revitalising their high-flying squad with talent from across the continent as well as making shrewd Championship purchases.

The 24-year-old, experiencing loan spells with Hereford and Exeter City, enjoyed his breakthrough season in the Black Country under Slaven Bilić, playing 17 times and scoring three as the Baggies achieved automatic promotion in the 2019/20 season.

After little more than six months of consistent Championship minutes under his belt, the young defender was thrust into the Premier League limelight, recording 28 top-flight appearances in the Albion backline with an instant return to the second tier beckoning.

A chance at a full Championship campaign, his third year in the senior setup was significantly hampered by a fractured ankle sustained on international duty after starting the season positively with goals against Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Last season, meanwhile, proved to be his most poignant, taking the captain’s armband for the duration of the season with Jake Livermore limited to appearances on the bench.

Despite being another mid-table finish, O’Shea was a consistent fixture at the back, playing 37 times and recording 14 clean sheets with Carlos Corberán’s side proving hard to break down, especially at the Hawthorns, under O’Shea’s leadership.

His absence now presents a difficult challenge for the Spanish boss to rectify their defensive woes with the likes of Semi Ajayi, Erik Pieters and Cédric Kipré taking charge so far this term.

How is O’Shea doing at Burnley?

Life back in the Premier League has been far from smooth-sailing with an opening weekend visit from Manchester City proving to be a difficult debut, losing 3-0 to the treble winners.

The Irish international has been a shining light in the new-look backline despite the Clarets shipping a wealth of goals following a 3-1 and 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Nevertheless, he has shown glimpses of his defensive qualities, recording on average per game 2.3 clearances and interceptions, 4.3 ball recoveries while proving to be an aerial presence at both ends of the pitch.

O’Shea, meanwhile, has already got on the scoresheet five games into his Burnley career, tapping home Anass Zaroury’s low free-kick after the delivery was not dealt with by the Salford City keeper, the visitors winning 4-0 in the EFL Cup outing last time out.

While still early days, the new man has begun to show what he can do and will likely be a long-term fixture for many seasons to come.