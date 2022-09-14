How is Danny Hylton getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Arriving at Luton Town in 2016, Danny Hylton joined with good friend Johnny Mullins from Oxford United.

Turning down a new contract with the U’s, it was the Hatters who managed to lure the striker to Kenilworth Road, with Hylton being hot property at the time.

The London-born forward scored 27 goals in all competitions during his first season at Kenilworth Road as the Bedfordshire club were beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

Remaining just as integral the following year, after being partnered with fellow prolific striker James Collins, Hylton netted 23 times in 41 games in all competitions.

In League One the following year, Hylton scored eight goals in 25 appearances, proving to be more than able to contribute when called upon.

However, during Luton’s first two seasons back in the Championship, injury problems seemingly hindered his progress.

Last season though, Hylton returned four goals in 17 appearances, with the vast majority of those games being substitute appearances.

A player who had given so much to the Hatters during his time, and nearing legendary status for his years of service, Hylton departed Kenilworth Road in the summer.

With several clubs competing for his signature, it was Northampton Town who won the race for the experience forward.

During pre-season, the former Luton striker featured against the Hatters in a pre-season friendly, with the intelligent forward causing the Luton defence all sorts of problems in the first half.

Starting four of Northampton’s first five league games, Hylton has now not been included in the squad for their last two.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady spoke ahead of yesterday’s 2-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon and spoke of Hylton’s absence being down to injury and hinted that it should not be long before he is back available.

The forward is yet to score for the League Two outfit but he does have an assist, playing the crucial ball on the opening day of the season to aid Sam Hoskins in opening his account.

A player who has thrived in League Two so often, Hylton can continue to grow in influence as the season progresses, especially with the Cobblers being hopeful of achieving something this year.