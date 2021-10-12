How is Danny Higginbotham getting on ever since leaving Stoke City?

Danny Higginbotham spent six seasons of his career with Stoke City, racking up over 100 appearances and was a part of the side that got themselves promoted into the Premier League.

Once in the top tier, he was a mainstay in the side and became important to the way the Potters wanted to play their football. With the defender in the side, the club established themselves as Premier League regulars and achieved some respectable midtable finishes.

After failing to feature too heavily in the 2011/12 season, he was allowed to leave on loan and join Nottingham Forest and eventually parted ways with the Potters on a permaent basis. So how did he get on after he departed the club?

During his spell with Forest, he struggled to get into the team too regularly. With just six appearances to his name, it wasn’t the kind of loan spell Higginbotham would have wanted. So, he tried his luck again in another short-term switch, this time to Ipswich Town. With the Tractor Boys, he managed to get a few more games as they attained a 14th place finish but he was mainly just a squad player for them.

Upon returning to his parent club, the two decided to part ways more permanently. Off went the defender to Sheffield United, where he again proved to be a useful squad player for them in League One. With the Blades, the player helped them bag a play-off spot but it was the last bit of action he would have with them before heading to Chester in the Conference Premier.

His experience was important to the club as they battled against relegation but after just 17 appearances, it was another season and another new club for Higginbotham. With the decision made to channel his ideas away from football, it looked like he might hang up his boots but with the opportunity to play for his boyhood side of Altrincham on the cards, he agreed to play for them as a part-time player.

After a few showings for the team, he then decided to call it a day on his career. With his playing career in the rearview mirror, he decided to try and get involved in the media side of the game.

It’s meant that the former Stoke man now resides in America (as stated in his Twitter bio) and has done some commentary and punditry work for various outlets and continues to do on a regular basis. Higginbotham is also rather active on social media (@Higginbotham05) and offers his opinions in his tweets when he isn’t doing his media work.

Absolute pleasure to cover the Nations League on ESPN with @KayLMurray these last few days. Some brilliant games and stand out performances. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) October 10, 2021

Outside of the game then, Higginbotham is continuing to put in the same kind of graft that he did as a player. Firmly involved in the media side of football now then, the former defender has done alright for himself since that time spent at the Britannia Stadium.