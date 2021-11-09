How is Danny Cashman getting on away from Coventry City? All the latest here

Danny Cashman was let go from the Brighton and Hove Albion youth setup this summer but was picked up by Coventry City after a successful trial period.

The versatile forward was sent straight out on loan to Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale to cut his teeth at Football League level in the fourth tier. Players from Premier League academies typically break into senior football a little bit later these days and so even though 20 is slightly older than most when playing senior football for the first time, it is a growing trend.

Cashman managed 12 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances for Brighton’s U23 side and therefore caught the eye of a few interested parties when he left the club at the end of last season. The Sky Blues have been a brilliant example of smart recruitment in recent years and it has played a hugely significantly role in enabling them to fly through League One and sustainably acclimatise to life in the second tier.

To join a club on an upward trajectory is a great first step into the Football League for Cashman whose deal at the club runs until the summer of 2024.

So far this season the 20-year-old has managed three goals and four assists in 18 appearances, showing his clear potential helped by Stockdale’s care-free attacking football. He has only made five league starts but the competition for places within the squad at the newly relegated side will stand him in good stead for the challenges that lie ahead.

The loan system will probably become familiar for the 20-year-old until at least the end of next season with the Sky Blues looking so strong particularly in attacking areas, and using the loan market themselves to strengthen their squad.

A lot of players drop into non-league after being released with only Premier League 2 on their CV so it is a relief to see Cashman getting the opportunity to impress at the CBS Arena until at least 2024.