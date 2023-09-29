Danny Batth made the switch from Sunderland to Norwich City in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

The veteran defender had fallen down the pecking order of Tony Mowbray’s side, despite being an important part of their sixth place finish last season.

The 33-year-old featured 40 times in the Championship in the team’s first year back in the division as they reached the play-off semi-finals but there had been murmurings about him moving on throughout the off-season.

A 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in the closing weeks of the campaign proved to be the player’s final league game for the club before signing for the Canaries on deadline day.

Batth signed on a free transfer, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Championship side, with the option of a further year.

David Wagner’s side will be looking to compete with Sunderland for a place in the Premier League for next season, after a disappointing 14th-place finish last year.

Here we look at how Batth has gotten on since making the switch from the Stadium of Light…

How has Danny Batth fared at Norwich City?

Batth has made just one competitive appearance so far this season but that was for Sunderland in the first round of the EFL Cup.

It proved to be his final appearance for the Black Cats. Sunderland were eliminated from the cup competition by Crewe Alexandra via a penalty shoot-out after the team’s ended the game at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

He has yet to make an official appearance for Norwich since joining the club but has featured in the matchday squad as an unused substitute.

The experienced defender was on the bench for fixtures with Stoke City, Leicester City, and Plymouth Argyle, so it is surely just a matter of time before he makes his debut for the club.

What will Danny Batth bring to Norwich City?

Following his arrival as a new signing at Carrow Road, Batth opened up on what he believes he can bring to Wagner’s side.

He explained the importance that his experience at this level can bring to the first team squad in their pursuit of promotion this season.

"I'm proud to have the opportunity to represent the club,” said Batth, via the club’s official YouTube channel.

“It's a club that I've played against a lot in my time, and I know what the players here are in the building to do.

“It's an opportunity to be a part of that, and I'm looking forward to the progress on the pitch.

"I spoke to the manager.

“He said a lot of things that I liked.

“I think I can be a good part of what they are building at the club.

"I have experience of the league and I can offer that to the group.

“I'm a consistent worker.

"I work very hard and I like to think I have a positive influence on players in the dressing room - young players in particular - hopefully I can bring that to the Norwich shirt and do well while I'm here.”

Norwich are currently eighth in the Championship table following consecutive defeats.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a clash against Birmingham City at Carrow Road on 30 September.