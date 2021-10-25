How is Daniel Jebbison getting on away from Sheffield United on loan?

Despite making his Sheffield United debut in the Premier League, it was always going to be tough for Daniel Jebbison to get a chance at Bramall Lane this season unless their was a fire-sale.

Jebbison came to the attention of many when he fired in the Blades’ only goal of the game in a 1-0 success over Everton at Goodison Park at the back end of last season, showing much promise in his four appearances under Paul Heckingbottom.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s appointment over the summer though threw his chances up in the air though, and with none of the club’s senior strikers departing he became the sixth-choice.

It only happened late, late in the transfer window but it was always expected that the teenager would depart on loan and that’s what he did as he linked up with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at League One outfit Burton Albion – but how’s he getting on at the Pirelli Stadium?

Jebbison’s Brewers debut was delayed due to international commitments at under-19 level with England, who he’s opted to play for ahead of his birth nation Canada, and it wasn’t until September 25 against Linciln City where he managed to get his first start.

Despite going to the third tier side to get regular minutes, Jebbison is yet to complete 90 minutes and has started just five times out of the 10 times he’s been in Hasselbaink’s squad.

His only goal came in a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth where he netted Burton’s second goal on the hour mark before being taken off – his scoreless streak since then has reached four matches but he was denied a second goal in the dying moments against Oxford United this past weekend which was ruled out for offside.

It’s clear that Jebbison has to show more to become a real regular at Burton as he’s spending quite a bit of time on the sidelines, but it will all be a learning curve for him with a lot of football still left to play.