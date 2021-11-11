How is Daniel Jebbison getting on away from Sheffield United? All the latest here

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic had a busy summer as he looked to reshape the Blades squad following his appointment.

Results in the season so far suggest a lot more works needs to be done, and you can be sure that there will be a high turnover of players over the next two windows.

Nevertheless, one player who did depart in the summer, on a temporary basis, was young forward Daniel Jebbison.

The 18-year-old broke into the team as the Yorkshire outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season, memorably scoring the winner at Everton on his debut to cap off a great day.

Nevertheless, Jokanovic decided a loan move was beneficial for this campaign, with the teenager joining Burton Albion.

And, it’s been a decent start for Jebbison with the Brewers. Even though he’s managed just one goal in nine in the league, he has struck twice in the cup and he has performed reasonably well.

Working under prolific former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is sure to benefit the youngster and the physicality of the third tier could be what he needs to aid his development.

Jebbison is certainly doing something right though, as it has been reported that Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund sent scouts to watch the player when he scored in the FA Cup success against Fleetwood earlier this month.

Whether they firm up their interest remains to be seen, but that shows what a talent Sheffield United have on their hands, but the only focus for Jebbison now will be continuing to improve at Burton, where he will hope to add more goals to his promising showings.

