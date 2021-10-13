How is Daniel Carrico getting on ever since leaving Reading FC?

Originally arriving at the club in January 2013, Daniel Carrico appeared to be a very shrewd and promising signing on paper for Reading.

The centre back, who could also play adeptly in defensive midfield, joined the Royals as a former captain of his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, with the Cascais born player having played north of 150 games for the Green and Whites.

Therefore it appeared that Reading were bringing in a versatile player who would bring a great deal of experience and quality to their dressing room at a time when they were in the Premier League.

However it turned out to be a horrendous bit of business by the Berkshire outfit, with the Portuguese going on to play on just three occasions for the club, with his game time in minutes totalling a measly 87 minutes in all.

As the summer of 2013 rolled around, it was clear that Carrico saw his future away from the Madejski Stadium, with the defender swiftly completing a loan move to Spanish La Liga side Sevilla following the Royals’ relegation back to the Championship.

It was with Los Nervionenses that he enjoyed the best spell of his career to date as he racked up an impressive 167 appearances at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, winning an astonishing four Europa League titles along the way.

During his time in Spain, Carrico also earnt international recognition for his club performances, with Portugal boss Fernando Santos handing him his only senior appearance for the national team.

In February 2020, the defender then made the shock move to China in order to join Super League side Wuhan Zall FC, for whom he only went on to play for 22 times, mainly because of the global pandemic taking hold.

The player’s most recent move was return to Spain, with the 33-year-old now plying his trade in the Segunda División with UD Almería on an initial one year contract.

A combative and proven winner at the highest level, many Reading fans must be scratching their heads over where it all went wrong for Carrico as he arrived and departed the club in the blink of an eye.