How is Dane Scarlett getting on away from Tottenham at Portsmouth?

Portsmouth pulled off somewhat of a coup when they secured the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett this summer.

Dubbed a ‘wonderkid‘, the 18-year-old has been prolific at youth level for Spurs in recent years, and made his first team debut for the North London club in 2020.

Since then, Scarlett has gone on to make nine further senior Spurs appearances, but, this summer, it was decided a loan move would be best for his development.

Regular game time was the priority when making the drop down to League One and Portsmouth, so with that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at how Scarlett has got on at Fratton Park so far.

How is he getting on?

Joining in late July, Scarlett had to be patient for his opportunity to start for Portsmouth this season, coming off the bench in their first two league outings.

His first start came against Cheltenham in the league, and since his inclusion in the starting line up, the club have won every league match.

Interestingly, the goals were not flowing in early doors, with Scarlett not finding the net in his first seven appearances for the club in all competitions.

In his last two league outings, though, the youngster has scored three goals, and in the match prior to those, registered his first assist of the season.

Those goals earned Portsmouth a 1-0 win over Port Vale, and a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United.

It seems, then, that things have started to click for Scarlett under Danny Cowley, and as such, you would expect plenty more goals moving forwards.

If this article was being written a few weeks ago it may have sounded very different, but as of late, the rest of the season is potentially looking very bright for Dane Scarlett at Portsmouth.