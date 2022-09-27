How is Dan Butterworth getting on away from Blackburn Rovers at Port Vale?

It was perhaps no surprise to see Dan Butterworth depart Blackburn Rovers on loan during the summer transfer window.

After struggling to get regular game time at Ewood Park during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, the striker had spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with Fleetwood Town.

That stint at Highbury brought about just a single goal in 12 appearances for the Cod Army, as they narrowly avoided relegation from the third-tier.

With Butterworth then one of the few players not to feature in pre-season for Blackburn, or be handed a squad number by the club, the 23-year-old’s deadline day move to newly promoted League One side Port Vale on a season-long loan did seem to make sense.

Since then, the striker has managed to get the game time he was rather lacking at Ewood Park recently, featuring in each of Port Vale’s last three games, and starting their most recent two.

In those three outings, Butterworth has seen his new side pick up four points, helping them to 15th place in the current League One standings, four points clear of the relegation zone after ten games in total.

From a personal persective however, there has still been some frustration for the striker, who is still waiting to score his first goal for the club.

As a result, he has now just one goal in 32 senior career appearances to date from his time with Blackburn, Fleetwood and now Port Vale.

He has however, still made some useful contributions, not least his through-ball assist that allowed strike partner Ellis Harrison to open the scoring in a 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury.

Even so, strikers are ultimately going to be judged on goals more than anything else, and given his contract with Blackburn expires at the end of this season, the longer he waits for a breakthrough at Port Vale, the more uncertain his future at Ewood Park will start to feel.