How is Dan Agyei getting on since leaving Oxford United in January?

Dan Agyei signed an 18-month contract with Crewe Alexandra when he left Oxford United in January.

The move came late in the window, as Crewe completed their fourth signing of the month.

The 24-year old had failed to feature from the start in any of Oxford’s League One games this season, coming off the bench 14 times.

That made it unsurprising when he departed in January, for a Crewe side who are currently fighting against relegation from the third tier.

Agyei had been with Oxford since joining in 2019 from Burnley after his contract had expired.

The forward couldn’t break into the Burnley side despite loan spells at Coventry City, Walsall and Blackpool during his time with the Clarets.

At Oxford, he competed over 60 times for the club, scoring eight goals.

Since arriving at Crewe, he has started three of the four games the club have played.

Quiz: Can you name which club Crewe Alexandra signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Madjid Bougherra? FC Groningen FC Barcelona FC Copenhagen FC Gueugnon

In those three games, Crewe have lost on each occasion, with David Artell’s side struggling for survival in the third division.

Agyei did score his first goal for the club in Crewe’s latest defeat.

The goal came in the dying moments as the side lost 4-1 to Accrington Stanley.

That was his first goal in the league since the 2020-21, which will come as a big boost to his confidence.

Agyei has predominantly played out wide in a front three system since leaving Oxford.

But he did spearhead a two-man strike partnership in that game against Accrington, showing a versatility to his game that will be valuable in Crewe’s efforts to avoid relegation.