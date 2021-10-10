How is Dale Jennings getting on ever since leaving Barnsley?

Dale Jennings first arrived at Barnsley in 2013 for a £250,000 fee, having failed to fully break into Bayern Munich’s first team during his time with the Bundesliga side.

He joined the German outfit from Tranmere Rovers in 2011, having been born in Liverpool, and was quite a left-field signing for the Tykes when he arrived at Oakwell.

Nonetheless, he signed a three-year deal with the South Yorkshire side for a modest six-figure fee, but struggled to make a real impact as he suffered relegation in his first season with the club.

In total, he scored six goals and recorded seven assists in 50 appearances during his three seasons at Oakwell, being shipped out on loan for part of the 2013/14 season to MK Dons.

The Buckinghamshire-based side were his next permanent destination in the summer of 2015, but he made just two competitive appearances for them before having his contract terminated the following February, spending just seven months at the Stadium MK.

He attempted to revive his career by dropping down to non-league in 2018 with Runcorn Town, but has failed to climb his way back up the English footballing pyramid since with spells at Prestatyn Town, a brief return to Runcorn Town and current side Ramsbottom United.

Some would lament the 28-year-old for this fall from grace, but life hasn’t been simple for the winger. Speaking to SPORTbible in 2019, he revealed his daughter had fought a brave battle with leukaemia and because of this, he was forced to put his career to one side.

At 28 though and with his daughter seemingly winning her much more important health battles, he is now plying his trade with Ramsbottom United in the Northern Premier League West Division with the view of climbing the English football pyramid.

Whether he can return to the EFL remains to be seen, but after enduring scares off the pitch, a happy life with football as a part-time hobby in the coming years is something Jennings would probably take all day long at this stage.

Good luck to him, good luck to his daughter and good luck to the rest of his family for the coming years.