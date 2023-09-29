League One side Cheltenham Town signed former Derby County captain Curtis Davies on a one-year deal following his release from the Rams in the summer.

The veteran defender has played over 600 games in his career, including 314 in the Championship and 173 in the Premier League.

His career has taken him to many clubs, with the 38-year-old starting his career at Luton Town, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Hull City, Derby, and now Cheltenham.

The 38-year-old defender spent the past six years with Derby, making 175 appearances for them, which is more than with any other club. He played 24 times for the club last season, with 22 of those appearances coming in the league.

He remains a League One player and will face his former side on October 7th and again at Pride Park on January 27th.

Davies has said he has not joined Cheltenham Town to simply "wind down his career and have a jolly up."

The 2023-24 season will be his 19th as a player since making his debut for Luton Town in 2003.

How has Davies performed since joining Cheltenham?

Sean Long is the club captain but that hasn't stopped Davies from captaining the side against Peterborough United recently.

His debut came against one of his former clubs in the EFL Cup during a 2-0 loss to Birmingham. He then started the games with Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Portsmouth, Northampton Town, and Barnsley.

The veteran played the full game in each of those games aside from Barnsley, where he was substituted off on 64 minutes. Davies was then benched during a 1-0 loss to Exeter City before captaining the side in a 3-0 loss to Posh.

In his seventh appearance, he was back on the bench, in a 3-0 home loss to Stevenage. It hasn't been a successful season at all, with Cheltenham the only side in the top four leagues of English football to fail to score a goal in any of their 10 fixtures this season,

Unsurprisingly, that leaves them bottom of League One, having picked up a solitary point. As for Davies, he has two yellow cards and not much else to show for over 600 minutes of football.

What has Davies said about Cheltenham since the move?

Davies has said that he wants to help the team as a senior player, he said: "I've always embraced the role of being the senior. I like to help people out on the pitch, off the pitch, it's part of my game that helps me concentrate and helps me do my job right.

"It's just something that I've become accustomed to. I think I said to a few of the lads I've got shin pads that are older than them that are 22 years old as well.

"It's interesting but when you get to this stage of my career I'm just pleased I can still be out there and running around with the young lads."

Wade Elliott said adding experience to the team was key this summer, he added: "The predominant makeup of our group is 20 to 24, really good characters, sponges, want to soak up information and they'll lean on Curt for a lot.

"It was important that Curt's in there and he'll impart some wisdom to them."

Since then, Davies' former teammate from their time spent at Birmingham together has been sacked due to their poor start in the league season.

Has Davies done anything else?

From the 2018/19 season, Davies was part of the punditry line-up on Quest's coverage of the English Football League, and has also appeared on Sky Sports on occasion as well.

In June 2020 Davies also gained a first class honours degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting from Staffordshire University.

Evidently, he is putting in place building blocks for life after being a professional player.