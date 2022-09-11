How is Cucho Hernandez getting on since leaving Watford?

Whenever a side is relegated from the Premier League down to the Championship, a large turnover of players is almost inevitable.

That has certainly been the case at Watford this summer, with the club letting 20 players depart either permanently or on loan in recent months.

One of the players that the club sold, and who is among those 20 is Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez.

Many expected the 23-year-old to remain at Vicarage Road, but instead he was one of the first exits to be confirmed, linking up with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Columbus Crew.

The Hornets netted a transfer fee in excess of $10 million for the Colombian.

With the above in mind, we thought we’d take a look at how Hernandez is getting on stateside.

How is he getting on?

Cucho Hernandez certainly wasted no time in impressing when he got over to the United States, it seems.

The 23-year-old made his MLS debut as a substitute in a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire, with the Colombian himself scoring the winning goal late in the game.

Hernandez had to be patient for a start despite his goal, once again coming on as a substitute in Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw with D.C. United in his second match stateside.

In 45 minutes of action this time, the Colombian netted both goals for Columbus in the match.

Since then, Hernandez has continued to impress, adding a further five goals to his tally, as well as two assists.

That means that in 12 MLS appearances, the 23-year-old has scored eight goals and registered two assists – not a bad return at all.

Considering those numbers, it is reasonable to assume that Hernandez is enjoying his football in the United States.