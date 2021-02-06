How is Craig Bryson getting on ever since his Derby County exit?

Craig Bryson was one of a fantastic servant for Derby County during his lengthy spell at Pride Park.

The 34-year-old arrived at Derby from Kilmarnock for £350,000 in 2011, and went on to become a key player for the Rams under several managers.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

During an eight-year stay at Pride Park, Bryson made 276 appearances for the Rams across all competitions, scoring 42 goals.

Three of those goals came in a 5-0 thumping over Nottingham Forest in March 2014 – perhaps Derby’s most eye-catching win over their bitter rivals.

Bryson – who won two Player of the Year awards during his time at Derby – left the club in 2019, having failed to make an impression under Frank Lampard in 2018/19.

So what is Bryson up to nowadays?

Well, after leaving Derby, Bryson returned to Scotland and spent over a year at Aberdeen, making only 14 appearances for Derek McInnes’ side.

But the experienced midfielder was to spend only one year at Pittodrie, before moving to another SPFL side, St. Johnstone.

Bryson has made 16 appearances for St. Johnstone this season, making nine starts in all competitions for Callum Davidson’s men.

St. Johnstone sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, and they will be keen to steer clear of relegation this term.

With a midfield enforcer like Bryson in their squad, they have every chance of doing so if he can replicate the form he displayed at Derby.