1 shot on target: How is Connor Wickham adapting at Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Crystal Palace?

Sheffield Wednesday’s poor run of results has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate in recent weeks.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions, but have won just once in their last 12 matches, and they now find themselves 15th in the second-tier standings.

Garry Monk added some much-needed depth to his squad in their attacking areas in January’s transfer window, but they have struggled to make a notable impact at Hillsborough.

One player that arrived in the New Year was Connor Wickham, who signed on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we look into Wickham’s statistics from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday so far, and see how he has been getting on away from Selhurst Park.

Wickham was originally signed to lead the line for the Owls in the absence of Steven Fletcher, who was previously ruled out of action with a knee injury.

But the Scotsman has since returned to the matchday squad, and has kept Wickham out of the starting XI for much of his time with the Owls.

Wickham has featured in 436 minutes of action so far for Garry Monk’s side, but is yet to find the back of the net, which is something he’ll be keen to change at the earliest of opportunities.

The on-loan Crystal Palace man hasn’t been shy of attempting shots, with the Berkshire-born striker having eight shots in total for Sheffield Wednesday so far. However, only one of those efforts have been on target, which show that he’ll need to improve that as soon as possible if he’s going to challenge Steven Fletcher for his starting spot anytime soon.

It’s a similar story when it comes to the number of offensive duels won in his time with the club to date, with Wickham only winning 13 out of the 65 duels he has been faced with for the Owls.

The January addition has been successful in five out of the 15 dribbles he has made though, which is something he’ll be keen to build on as this year’s campaign progresses.

So, it’s clear to see that there is plenty of room for improvement for Wickham with Sheffield Wednesday, and he’ll be eager to be given a chance to impress Garry Monk before the season reaches a conclusion, otherwise he could struggle to have much of a long-term future with parent club, Crystal Palace.

