How is Conor Coventry getting on away from West Ham at MK Dons?

Conor Coventry has yet to manage a single league game in West Ham colours but away from his parent club, the midfielder is thriving.

Having been sent out on various loan spells, he is now currently plying his trade on a short-term basis with MK Dons. The League One side are currently battling for promotion and it is a great environment for the youngster to be involved in.

In fact, he’s contributed plenty to that promotion push so far too. Featuring in 12 games since his winter window move, he has not looked out of place in the third tier and has been impressive in the centre of the field for his temporary club.

He’s already bagged an assist and that came in arguably his brightest showing yet, as the Dons beat Charlton 2-0. He’s since offered plenty aside from goals and assists though too.

Against Wigan, he had a pass accuracy of 88% and put in a big defensive shift centrally too, with one block, two clearances and five recoveries throughout the fixture.

Despite being just 21-years-old then, he is already proving that he can do a job on a regular basis in the middle of the field for a club. Whilst he has also faltered at times and gone missing in some of his MK Dons games, the vast majority of the time he has shown up, gone about his business and helped his side to dictate the play and the game.

Considering how long he has been at the side too, he has fit in seamlessly and has come straight into the team and started games. As per SofaScore, he’s already shown he has excellent vision, with none of his pass success rate dipping below 70%, even when it is passes forward and in the opposition’s half.

He’s also managed at least 1.6 tackles per game and 3.9 duels won per game too. Whilst there is still work to be done then – and Coventry is nowhere near the finished article – the talent is there to be seen. He’s shone at MK Dons so far and West Ham will be pleased with his progress but he might need another loan spell or more time with the Dons to really begin to develop and command games more.