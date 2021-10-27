How is Connor Roberts getting on since leaving Swansea City?

This past summer Swansea City had some tough transfer decisions to make – and one of them involved homegrown player Connor Roberts.

With Andre Ayew having to leave the club and rumours of Matt Grimes potentially departing as well, it was set for a bit of a summer fire-sale at the Liberty Stadium, and it soon emerged that Roberts could be added to the list as well.

Going into pre-season, the Wales international, who started every game at EURO 2020, was entering his final year as a Swansea player and there was a chance that a Premier League team was eventually going to come in.

That’s exactly what happened on deadline day as Burnley swooped for Roberts, with the Clarets paying a £2.5 million fee for the right-back, who has turned 26 since his move to Lancashire.

Sean Dyche rarely freshens up his squad with new acquisitions but Roberts was brought in to provide competition for the more experienced Matt Lowton – but how’s the Welshman getting on?

It’s hard to say too much on Roberts since he departed as he’s only featuring in his first game for Burnley this evening as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

Roberts has been recovering from the groin injury that forced him off the pitch of Wales’ European Championship defeat to Denmark over the summer, but he made the squad for the first time as a Clarets player against Manchester City last week.

Lowton though has held down that spot in Dyche’s plan for a number of years and it may be difficult for Roberts to get in, but a first appearance in a cup competition is the start of potentially things to come.

Roberts will be hoping that he has no setbacks from his groin issue that plagued his summer and if he remains fit he could be a starter sooner rather than later, especially considering Burnley’s current poor form.