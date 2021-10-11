How is Collin Quaner getting on ever since leaving Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town fans will remember Collin Quaner fondly.

The towering German was part of David Wagner’s promotion-winning squad in 2016/17, helping the Terriers achieve the unthinkable and reach the Premier League.

Arriving from Union Berlin in early 2017, Quaner hit the ground running with a goal on his debut in the FA Cup against Rochdale.

That was to be expected, too. Quaner had struck eight times for Union Berlin before making the move to Huddersfield, although the goals had dried up towards the end of 2016.

Quaner’s first Championship goals for Huddersfield were worth while, in terms of points at least in April.

The forward struck late to secure a 3-2 win over Preston North End, before earning Town a point with a goal in a 1-1 draw with Derby County days later.

By that point, Huddersfield were motoring towards the play-offs, which would be their passage to the Premier League.

Quaner stepped off the bench in all three play-off games, having a telling influence in the semi-final second-leg, forcing Tom Lees to turn into his own net and take the tie to penalties.

Others became heroes in the following shootout and play-off final, but Quaner’s impact to get Town to that point cannot be overlooked.

Moving up into the Premier League saw the goals dry up for Quaner, yet he managed to register four assists in his first year in English Football’s top-flight.

Appearances, though, became harder to come by and, in 2018/19, Quaner was shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town. Having arrived at Portman Road in January, the forward scored four goals, but was unable to prevent the Tractor Boys slipping out of the Championship.

Quaner would integrate himself back at Huddersfield for 2019/20 following their Championship return. A disturbed campaign, though, saw him make only five appearances before his exit, as the club looked to move into a new era.

The forward’s next move was up to Scotland, where Quaner linked up with St Mirren during the 2020/21 campaign. Eight appearances were accrued across the Scottish Premiership and FA Cup, with Quaner scoring in his final appearance for the club – a dramatic 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock.

Quaner left St Mirren in the summer of 2021 alongside Jonathan Obika.

As yet, Quaner is yet to pick up a new club and, heading into the final months of 2021, the 30-year-old continues to search for the right opportunity.

Potential suitors might well be drawn to the impact the German made having arrived at Huddersfield mid-season.

That spell continues to leave him with credit in the bank.

