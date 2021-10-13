How is Clayton Donaldson getting on ever since leaving Sheffield United?

When former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder decided to sign Clayton Donaldson in the 2017 transfer window, he would have been hoping that the forward would go on to become a key player for the club.

However, despite making an instant impact for the Blades by netting a brace on his debut, Donaldson ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at Bramall Lane.

During the 2017/18 campaign, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions for United despite making 30 appearances for the club in the Championship.

Wilder opted to cut ties with Donaldson in 2018 and went on to lead the Blades to promotion in the following season as he turned to David McGoldrick for inspiration.

Here, we take a look at how Donaldson has been getting on since his departure from United…

After leaving the Blades, Donaldson decided to join Bolton Wanderers in 2018.

Whilst the forward would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the Trotters, his performances left a lot to be desired as he only scored once in 31 Championship games in the 2018/19 campaign as his side were relegated to League One.

Donaldson sealed a move to Bradford City following his lacklustre spell at Bolton.

During his debut campaign with the League Two side, the forward managed to illustrate some signs of promise at this level as he was provided seven direct goal contributions in 21 appearances.

The forward went on to feature on 35 occasions in the fourth-tier for the Bantams last season as the club meandered their way to a disappointing 15th-place finish in the league standings.

After averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.58 in League Two during the previous term, Donaldson moved to York City earlier this year.

Since making this particular switch, the forward has managed to produce some eye-catching performances for the Minstermen in the National League North.

Having scored eight goals in his last seven appearances for York in all competitions, Donaldson will be hoping to add to his tally when his side face Morpeth Town this weekend.