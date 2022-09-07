How is Ciaran Clark getting on away from Newcastle at Sheffield United?

Featuring just 13 times for Newcastle United last season, it was always going to be a difficult task for Ciaran Clark to survive the summer window at St James Park.

The Magpies were allowed to be more ambitious during the summer, given the spending power they currently have under their new ownership structure.

With Sven Botman coming in, Clark continued to drop further away from the first-team picture during the summer months, paving the way for Sheffield United to sign the 32-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

Clark proceeded to start the first two games of the season at Bramall Lane, keeping a clean sheet during a 2-0 win over Millwall in the process.

However, he has not featured for the Blades since, with an injury currently keeping him out.

It is a hamstring injury that is currently keeping the experienced defender at bay, however, a report from Yorkshire Live has claimed that Clark is close to a return.

Should he be deemed fit enough to play at the weekend, then Paul Heckingbottom will have a lot to think about, considering the recent performances put in by his side and the upward trajectory that they are currently on.

Proceeding to keep three clean sheets and concede just four goals in the six games he has been missing, competition levels will be high.

As things stand, Chris Basham and Kyron Gordon have been operating in deputy roles, with Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan and Anel AhmedHodzic the current options.

Able to operate in the middle of a back three and on the left side, perhaps the best chance he has to get back in the side would be over Welsh defender Norrington-Davies, given that he is a full-back by trade.

However, the 23-year-old has adapted well to the new role and would be deemed as a more progressive option than Clark.

Competition levels in defensive positions are good at Bramall Lane at the moment, and whilst it may initially be difficult for Clark to get straight back into the side, he possesses all the right attributes to thrive with the Blades and continue their push for promotion.