How is Chuba Akpom getting on since leaving Middlesbrough on loan?

Chuba Akpom left Middlesbrough on a season-long loan to PAOK towards the end of the summer transfer window and is settling in nicely back in Greek football.

The 25-year-old is enduring the seventh loan spell in his career after struggling to find a new permanent destination in the summer.

Akpom was signed by PAOK from Arsenal back in August 2018 but made the switch to Middlesbrough just over two years later, Boro and Neil Warnock will be hoping the loan spell can revitalise the striker whose deal at the Riverside runs until the end of next season.

Before arriving in the North East Akpom scored 18 goals in 79 appearances for PAOK gaining experience in Champions League qualification and the Europa League along the way. He made an excellent start to life at Boro by finding the net in each of his first two matches however the campaign did not turn out well for both parties.

Five goals and two assists in 40 outings was not a satisfactory return on the club’s £2.7 million investment, according to Transfermarkt.

Since arriving back in Greece Akpom has made just one league start and not troubled the scorers. His fortunes have been better in the Europa Conference League where he has notched in both of PAOK’s opening group games against Lincoln Red Imps and Slovan Bratislava.

At 25 it feels like Akpom is at a crossroads in his career, hopefully he can find his feet again in Greece and return a much improved player for Middlesbrough next season. If that is not the case the future looks very uncertain for Akpom after his contract expires.