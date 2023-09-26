Chuba Akpom was last season’s top scorer in the Championship with an impressive tally of 28.

The 27-year-old enjoyed the best form of his career, powering Middlesbrough to a fourth place finish in the table.

The team was unable to secure promotion to the Premier League, losing out 1-0 to Coventry City over two legs in the semi-finals.

This defeat raised question marks over his future at the Riverside, as he was coming off the back of such a sensational campaign.

How has Chuba Akpom performed since leaving Middlesbrough?

Akpom had just one year remaining on his Middlesbrough contract going into last summer, which only further pressured the club into a sale.

A £12 million deal was agreed with Dutch giants Ajax, which ultimately led to his departure from the Championship side.

Here we look at how Akpom has fared since departing the Riverside…

Akpom picked up an injury that prevented him from featuring for Middlesbrough during pre-season.

This has meant he needed extra time to get bedded into the first team squad of the Eredivisie side.

So far the forward has played just twice in the league for Ajax, starting once.

Akpom made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard, coming off the bench after the hour mark with the scores level.

He was unable to make a mark on the game, with Maurice Steijn’s side settling for a draw.

He made his first start in a 3-1 loss to FC Twente a couple of weeks later, with the team struggling for positive form at this stage of the campaign.

Ajax have played four league games, winning just one, losing one and drawing the other two.

This has placed the team 14th in the 18-team league, raising a lot of questions over Ajax’s title credentials for this season.

Can Chuba Akpom help turn things around for Ajax?

The Dutch giants played their fierce rivals Feyenoord at the weekend, with Akpom only good enough for the bench.

The game was suspended due to flairs being thrown on the pitch, with the home supporters showing their dissatisfaction with the running of the team with their behaviour on Sunday afternoon.

Ajax were 3-0 down at home to the league champions before the game was halted, with the team heading for yet another loss.

Steijn’s side also played midweek in the opening game of their Europa League campaign.

The Dutch giants hosted Ligue 1 side Marseille, with the game finishing 3-3.

Ajax went down to 10-men in the closing stages of a chaotic fixture that saw them give up a 2-0 and 3-2 lead at home.

Akpom came off the bench in the final few minutes of the game with the score 3-3, but he was unable to make a positive impact on the result.

It is not looking good for the Netherlands outfit off the pitch at the moment, with on-pitch performances only exacerbating the current issues.

Akpom will need to really up his form if he is to help Ajax turn things around in the coming weeks, otherwise he could end up playing a role in one of the club’s most disastrous campaigns in several years.