How is Christopher Schindler getting on ever since his Huddersfield Town exit?

A player who will always have a place in the hearts of Huddersfield Town fans, the departure of Christopher Schindler this summer was a sad one for the Terriers faithful.

The German centre back completed a free transfer move back to his home country to link up with 1.FC Nuremberg and will now be looking to see out his career closer to home.

Despite having played the game for a good number of years, Schindler is one of the few players that has actually only played for just three clubs at a professional level.

The Munich born defender turned out for TSV 1860 for the majority of his career before being convinced to head to England and more specifically to Yorkshire by Huddersfield’s then manager David Wagner.

He would go on to have a dream debut season with the Terriers, playing 48 games across all competitions as the club achieved promotion to the Premier League against the odds via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs as the defender himself tucked away the decisive spot kick against Reading at Wembley Stadium.

Both Schindler and the club would then go on to stay up in their first campaign in the top flight before falling down in the season after as their dream came to an end.

Then followed two second tier campaigns which both brought varied success before it was announced that he would be departing the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of last season.

Since leaving the club, Schindler has gone on to play four times for Nuremburg so far and has already netted his first goal in their colours, which combined with some fine defensive displays, shows that he still has a lot left to offer.

A Huddersfield legend who will always be remembered, Schindler will never forget the time he spent in English football.