How is Christophe Berra getting on ever since leaving Ipswich Town?

Born in Edinburgh, Christophe Berra joined Hearts on a youth programme at the age of 17, before making his first-team debut at his hometown club 18 months later.

His first competitive game for the club came in the form of a 2-1 defeat against Dundee United in November 2003.

After three seasons of limited first-team appearances, Berra emerged as a regular starter during the 2006/07 campaign.

Winning the Scottish Cup, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, and playing in Champions League qualifiers, Berra gained some excellent experiences with Hearts, ending six years with the club at senior level when he joined Wolves.

Berra arrived at the Championship club midway through the 2008/09 campaign, before going on to make 15 appearances as the Midlands club were promoted to the Premier League.

Remaining an integral first-team player for the next four years, with three of those seasons coming in the Premier League, Berra then joined Ipswich Town in the summer of 2013.

In four seasons of Championship football with The Tractor Boys, Berra accumulated just shy of 200 appearances.

With the first two seasons being the most successful during his stay in Suffolk, winning the Supporters Player of the Season during the first, and reaching the play-offs in the second, Berra expressed his desire to return to Scotland at the end of the fourth, joining back up with Hearts in 2017.

In a further four years with his hometown club, the central defender appeared just over 100 times.

Berra now finds himself operating in the Scottish Championship, after penning down a two-year deal with Raith Rovers in April.

He already has 16 appearances to his name this season with the Scottish second-tier outfit, with his side reaching the Quarter-Finals of the Challenge Cup, and being knocked out at the same stage in the League Cup against Celtic.

Raith are currently fourth in the Scottish Championship after picking up 14 points from their opening eight games, with Berra and Co. picking up two clean sheets in the process.