How is Chris Cohen getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Born in Norwich, Chris Cohen went to school in Essex where he played alongside Arsenal youth-team coach and former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Max Porter.

Cohen, who joined West Ham’s academy at the age of six, spent 10 years within the club’s youth set up before making his first-team debut aged 16.

The midfielder came on as a substitute during a 3-2 win against Sunderland, proceeding to play a further five times for The Hammers that season.

After another couple of years of limited appearances and a loan spell down to Yeovil Town, the midfielder made his move permanent to The Glovers in 2006, playing 44 times for the League 1 outfit during the 2006/07 campaign.

After just one season with the now-National League club, Cohen joined Nottingham Forest, in what was a £1.2 million deal with Yeovil teammate Arron Davis also arriving at The City Ground.

The 34-year-old went on to play 41 times that season for Forest, as they broke out of League One.

Accumulating over 120 appearances in the next three seasons, Cohen had firmly established himself as a first-team regular at Forest, but the following campaign, he damaged his knee ligaments, limiting him to just seven games.

Cohen then played a further 103 games in the next six seasons for Forest, retiring in April 2018, with the frequency of injuries being the reason as to why.

The midfielder moved into coaching almost immediately after hanging up his boots and took a role within Forest’s academy.

He then progressed up to a coaching role within the club’s U23s, before joining Nathan Jones’ team at Luton Town.

Knowing Cohen from his Yeovil playing days, Jones was extremely happy to get Cohen on board, with the 34-year-old now operating as a first-team coach with the Championship club.