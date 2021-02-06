How is Cheikh N’Doye getting on ever since his Birmingham City exit?

Cheikh N’Doye never quite lived up to the billing at Birmingham City.

When Harry Redknapp brought him in in the summer of 2017 there was a fair bit of excitement surrounding his arrival among the St Andrew’s faithful but when he was released two years later having made 42 appearances, few were unhappy to see him go.

He was a regular fixture in the Blues in the 2017/18 campaign, missing just nine Championship games that season, but rarely did we see the quality that saw him capped 33 times for Senegal.

In truth, the central midfielder will likely be best remembered for the fracas that saw him grapple with John Terry and get sent off in the Second City derby.

It might not surprise Blues supporters that clubs weren’t exactly queuing up to sign N’Doye after he left the Midlands club.

Having left in July 2019, it took 14 months before a new start materialised for the Senegalese midfielder.

In October 2020, the 34-year-old joined French third tier side Red Star on a one-year deal and it’s fair to say he’s made a strong start.

It is perhaps no surprise given he’s playing in the Championnat National but he’s helped his new club climb up the table.

As soon as N’Doye became a starter in the Red Star midfield, the French club went on a seven-game unbeaten run with the Senegal international exerting his influence from midfield.

He’s remained ever-present in the side since and has even showed the attacking threat that Birmingham fans thought they were getting but never saw – scoring three times and providing one assist.

Red Star sit third in the French tier, so as the top three in the division are promoted each season it’s looking good for N’Doye’s side a little past the half-way point in the season and they’ve been helped by their 34-year-old midfielder having something of a renaissance.