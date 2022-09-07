How is Charlie Patino getting on away from Arsenal at Blackpool?

Arsenal and Blackpool have developed a good relationship in recent years, with Daniel Ballard enjoying an excellent loan spell with the Seasiders during their 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign.

Tyreece John-Jules then joined the Lancashire club last time out, however, the attacker was unable to fully kick on at Bloomfield Road.

For the third successive season, the relationship has been strengthened after Charlie Patino’s temporary exit was sanctioned by the high-flying Premier League outfit.

The 18-year-old, who is very highly rated by his parent club, has featured three times in the Championship under Michael Appleton’s stewardship.

Appearing as a second-half substitute during defeats to Stoke City and Swansea City, Patino started the following game away to QPR, putting in a strong showing before coming off at half time.

The teenager was brought off at half time because of an injury he picked up to his ankle, with Blackpool boss Appleton revealing to Lancs Live at full time that his ankle was quite badly-swollen and indicated that he was going to have a scan once the swelling had eased.

A few days later, Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts provided an upbeat update regarding Patino’s injury, stating that after returning to Arsenal for a scan, he had already returned to Blackpool, suggesting that the early signs looked good.

Providing an update on Patino’s situation last Friday, Appleton told Lancs Live that the young midfielder was about 10 days away from returning to action.

On this same evening that he picked up his injury, fellow loan arrival Lewis Fiorini, also a midfielder, suffered an injury blow, with Fiorini expected to sit out for a little longer than the Arsenal man.

Interestingly, after seeing two of his loan arrivals pick up injuries, Appleton brought Leicester City midfielder Callum Wright to the club, with the 22-year-old arriving on a permanent deal.

A player who will certainly bolster competition levels in the midfield, it will be interesting to see who will be starting regularly when all Appleton’s options are back fit and available for selection.

Given the fact he has missed the last four games, it is hard to really assess how it has gone for Patino thus far.