How is Charlie Kelman getting on away from QPR at Leyton Orient?

Charlie Kelman hasn’t quite made his way into Michael Beale’s plans at QPR which has seen the 20-year old head back out on loan to start this season.

The forward moved to Leyton Orient during the summer, having spent last season out with Gillingham in League One.

Kelman’s time with the Orient has started well, having featured in nine of the team’s 10 games in the third tier so far.

The London club also finds themselves top of the League Two table after those 10 fixtures, having only dropped two points from a possible 30 in a draw against Swindon Town on 16 August.

A tally of three goals and two assists have shown that Kelman is capable of contributing quite well to the team’s attack.

The striker has shown a lot of potential with his performances and there is no doubt that Beale will be keeping a close eye on how he has played so far.

Late last month he was even singled out by Orient manager Richie Wellens for being one of the best talents that he has ever worked with.

“Excellent when he gets in them positions,” said Wellens, via Newham Recorder.

“I did say, after two or three days of watching him in training, he’s up there with the best finishers I’ve worked with.

“He looks fitter now, looks stronger, looks like he’s buying into the work ethic that we need from our number nine. It was a really good all-round performance and well deserved man of the match from the supporters.”

Taking the step down to the fourth tier has worked wonders for Kelman, who has earned a consistent place in the starting lineup of an impressive squad of players.

He only featured 23 times for Gillingham last year, as the team struggled in a relegation dogfight.

Leyton Orient has proven to be a much brighter and more positive atmosphere for him to develop his game, which QPR will be pleased about.

If he can continue to perform at this standard then it is only a matter of time before he starts to earn more experience further up the English football pyramid.