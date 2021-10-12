How is Charlie Daniels getting on since leaving AFC Bournemouth?

Born in Harlow, Essex, Charlie Daniels grew up in nearby Waltham Forest, playing for local teams Ridgeway Rovers and Interwood at youth level.

The full-back then joined Norwich City’s academy, before continuing his progression with Tottenham Hotspur.

Earning his first professional contract in 2005, Daniels went on to loan spells with Chesterfield, Leyton Orient, and Gillingham whilst still contracted with the Premier League giants.

However, in 2009, his time with Spurs came to an end, with the left-back joining Leyton Orient, who were plying their trade in League One at the time, on a permanent deal.

22 questions about AFC Bournemouth away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks? 1 of 22 What colour is Bournemouth's away kit this season? White Red Green Blue

Spending just shy of three years with The O’s, Daniels then joined Bournemouth in late 2011, arriving initially on loan.

After two months, the deal was made permanent, with The Cherries also operating at third-tier level when he arrived.

After two seasons in League One, Bournemouth were promoted to the Championship, with Daniels remaining an integral player in the squad.

Daniels then spent two years in the Championship with the south coast club, before promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.

Being a regular first-teamer for the first four years of his first shot in the Premier League, Daniels started to fall out of favour at The Vitality Stadium, joining Shrewsbury Town for the first half of last season.

The vastly experienced defender then joined Portsmouth for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, playing 17 times in the league.

Daniels now finds himself a division below and with Colchester United. The 35-year-old embarked on a trial period with the club in the summer, before putting pen-to-paper on a one-year contract.

Prior to the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers, Daniel has played every minute of the club’s last six games.

He has firmly established himself as a regular first-team starter at Colchester but sat out Saturday’s contest in Merseyside through a light injury.