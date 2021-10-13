How is Carlos Edwards getting on ever since leaving Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town are looking to win promotion to the Championship this season, although they’ve had a very tough start with the team languishing in the bottom half.

Of course, playing in England’s second tier would be nothing new for the Tractor Boys, as they spent 17 consecutive years at that level until they were relegated in 2019.

And, one man who spent four-and-a-half years with the Suffolk outfit during that period was Carlos Edwards.

The Trinidad & Tobago international arrived at Portman Road in 2010, and he seemed a very good signing on paper as he had shone in the Championship earlier in his career, with Luton Town and then Sunderland, which included a promotion win with the latter.

Even though Edwards would go on to make almost 200 appearances for the club, his time at Ipswich was solid if not spectacular. The fact he played most weeks shows how well regarded the wide man was by those in charge, but he will feel he could’ve contributed more, particularly in terms of goals.

A move to Millwall would be the next step for the versatile former Wrexham man, although injuries didn’t help, with a serious knee issue meaning he missed most of the 2014/15 season.

Now a right-back, Edwards did play a role in helping the Lions to the League One play-off final in 2016 but they would lose to Barnsley at Wembley.

That would turn out to be Edwards’ final game at Football League level, but such is Edwards’ love for the game, he remains involved.

Short spells in Trinidad would follow, before he returned to England to feature for non-league side Woodbridge Town, which included a spell as a joint-manager. Then, last year, Edwards signed for Bury Town, with the player still going strong for the Isthmian League North Division side at 42-years-old.

That proves the professionalism Edwards showed during his professional career, along with his passion for football.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.