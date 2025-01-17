West Bromwich Albion lost arguably their biggest asset over the Christmas period, with Carlos Corberan moving back to Spain to manage Valencia in La Liga.

If any manager knows how to get the best out of a group of players in the Championship, then it is West Brom's Spanish miracle worker. Corberan has proven himself to be a brilliant coach at this level, which stretches back to his work at Huddersfield Town, who he took to a play-off final against all odds.

The 41-year-old joined the Baggies back in October 2022, succeeding Steve Bruce. He had the task of guiding Albion away from relegation danger, which he was able to do so successfully. He then guided the Baggies to a fifth-placed finish last season and reached the play-offs, but their promotion hopes were dashed by the eventual winners Southampton in the play-off semi-final.

A hectic summer then followed that, which made their start to the season particularly impressive given that they were operating under an EFL-imposed business plan during the summer in order to avoid a breach of the league's financial rules.

Corberan's side were looking to build on their 2023/24 campaign which saw them reach the play-offs, and with the league looking more open this season, there was no reason why they could not challenge for promotion if they were to make the right additions.

Unfortunately, he would not finish the 2024/25 journey with West Brom. Once Valencia came calling, considering the Spanish team currently ply their trade in La Liga, as well as the fact he was born not too far away, it always seemed likely that Corberan would move on. That is exactly what he did, with his departure from The Hawthorns being confirmed on Christmas Eve.

The silver-lining is that the Express and Star have reported that they received £2.5 million up front from Valencia for Corberan, which they could put to use for a new manager or a player acquisition of their own. That said, having achieved strong results under challenging circumstances, Corberan's tenure will be a tough act to follow for anyone stepping into the role. But just how is he getting on in his new role? We take a look, here.

Carlos Corberan's Valencia tenure so far

Even with Albion, he inherited a group in the relegation zone, and the transformation in the past two years has been remarkable in how much of a tune he has managed to get out of them. Last year, he built a solid, reliable team, who have shown they can mix it up to get results.

Previous owner Guochuan Lai's ownership of the club made Corberan's achievements last season even more impressive, and showcased why he was considered to be perhaps their biggest asset and has already improved the side both in and out of possession, although particularly in the latter sense of making them hard to beat with a consistent standard of performance at basic floor level.

Corberan had been in charge of the Baggies for just over two years, but the chance to manage a massive club in his homeland appeared to be too good an opportunity to turn down. He opted to move to his hometown club, Valencia, with the short-term aim of maintaining the La Liga giants' top-flight status amid financial issues.

Corberan has signed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season with the Spanish club, who sacked head coach Ruben Baraja after just two wins in 17 league matches this season, where he left them sitting second-bottom of La Liga. In his final game as manager, they drew 2-2 with Alaves to move off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

It meant Corberan's first game in charge could not have been much tougher, with European giants Real Madrid making the trip to the Mestalla. Valencia took the lead in the first half and led until the 85th minute, before goals from Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham secured the points for a ten-man Madrid side. Vinicius Junior's red card on 79 minutes still wasn't enough for them to hang onto the points during Corberan's debut game on January 3rd.

Since then, things have improved for Valencia. They are unbeaten in three matches, albeit two of those have come in the Copa del Rey. They got the better of second division side Eldense 2-0 away from home, and third tier side Ourense by the same scoreline in two matches to secure their place in the final eight of the competition.

Sandwiched between those fixtures was a crucial game against fellow strugglers Sevilla. They had even led away from home 1-0 thanks to Luis Rioja, but another late goal snatched points away from Corberan's hands. Adria Pedrosa equalised in the 93rd minute in a result that dropped Valencia to the foot of the table just behind the likes of Real Valladolid and Espanyol.

La Liga table (17/01/24) Team P GD Pts 16 Leganes 19 -11 19 17 Deportivo Alaves 19 -10 17 18 Espanyol 19 -14 16 19 Real Valladolid 19 -24 15 20 Valencia 19 -11 13

Valencia have secured just two wins in 19 league games thus far, including a further seven draws. They face two tricky tests in the upcoming league games against top seven sides, with Real Sociedad and a trip to FC Barcelona prior to the transfer window closing.

Of course, Corberan has plenty of time and a winter window to help turn things around and make Valencia as sturdy and hard to beat as his West Brom side. However, the scale of his task at hand has come into perspective after late goals cost them valuable points already.

West Bromwich Albion's ambition for 2024/25

Even without Corberan, West Brom will hope to be a play-off side again this season. Building on the Spaniard's good work will be the goal for Tony Mowbray after falling just short last time out, and the minimum aim is the same again this term following their semi-final defeat to Southampton.

That's despite the fact their preparations for the Championship campaign being somewhat hamstrung by ongoing issues behind the scenes. In the circumstances, he has done an outstanding job since his appointment, transforming Albion from a side that was struggling to one that has been pushing for promotion.

The club's business in the market has evidently been impacted when the club sought loans and free transfers, predominantly during the last few windows. That's highlighted just how much spending has been cut back, but they may require further investment in some capacity this January if they are to remain competitive right at the top of the table.

West Brom must bolster their squad to maintain momentum, especially with key areas needing reinforcements or added competition. The Baggies will also face challenges from other promotion-chasing clubs, making January pivotal not just for them but for many Championship sides hoping to secure the final pieces of their promotion puzzle.

Despite their financial situation lacking some clarity and operating under an EFL-imposed business plan potentially having repercussions, the Baggies know they must hit the mark with acquisitions and Mowbray will be keen to get to work quickly. As for Corberan, the majority of West Brom fans will be wishing him well with the La Liga giants for the rest of the season.