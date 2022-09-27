How is Carl Winchester getting on away from Sunderland at Shrewsbury?

Signing for Sunderland back in January 2021, Carl Winchester went on to have a somewhat short-lived career at the Stadium of Light.

After signing for the club at the back end of that season, the Northern Irishman made 20 appearances in League One as Sunderland reached the the play-offs.

Winchester also appeared in the second leg of the club’s semi-final playoff defeat to Lincoln City that season.

Last season, Winchester was even more of a regular, appearing 45 times for the Black Cats in 2021/22 in all competitions.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he would pick up an injury towards the end of the season that would ultimately result in him missing the playoffs back in May.

Nevertheless, he will have been happy that Sunderland managed to win promotion at Wembley, defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the final.

Upon promotion to the Championship, though, Winchester was sent out on loan, and with that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at how Winchester was faring at his new club.

How is he getting on?

Linking up with League One side Shrewsbury Town, it has been a steady start for Winchester this season.

So far, the midfielder has appeared four times for the Shrews, although interestingly has been used in different positions.

Deployed in his more traditional position at right-back/right-wing-back, the 29-year-old has also been used in midfield under boss Steve Cotterill, as per Wyscout.

In terms of league position, it has been a decent start for Winchester’s new side.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Burton Albion, the club currently sit ninth in the League One standings, just two points outside the playoff positions.

Indeed, Winchester appears to be doing well at his new club then, and if he plays really well in the coming months, it could even be the case that Sunderland exercise their option to recall him in January.