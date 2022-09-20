How is Carel Eiting getting on since leaving Huddersfield Town?

After joining Huddersfield Town on loan from Ajax in 2020, Carel Eiting went on to have a mixed debut campaign.

With his talent clear for all to see in the first half of the Championship campaign, the Dutchman was to be hit with injury at the turn of 2021, not completing another 90 minutes for the club that season.

Having been out from January to April, Eiting’s appearance tally stood at 23 matches played for the Terriers, scoring three and assisting the same.

After signing for Genk permanently last summer, it looked like Huddersfield fans had seen the last of the midfielder, however, after having his contract mutually terminated at the Belgian outfit despite making 19 appearances for the club, Eiting returned to the John Smith’s Stadium on short term deal.

He would only go on to make seven appearances this time around, though, failing to claim a place in Carlos Corberan’s midfield.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Eiting duly departed, and with that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at how the 24-year-old is getting on at his new club.

How is he getting on?

That new club is FC Volendam, a Dutch side only promoted to the Eredivisie last season.

A return home does appear to have gone well for the Dutchman’s minutes after struggling for game time at Huddersfield, though.

So far, not only has Eiting featured in all seven of Volendam’s matches, he has also played the full 90 minutes.

Individually, then, it is looking like a decent move, but Volendam’s league position suggests it may well be a long season for the 24-year-old.

As to perhaps be expected with a newly promoted side, the club are sitting towards the bottom of the table in 15th, just one place above the relegation play-off place in the division.

They have also suffered heavy defeats at the hands of NEC Nijmegen (4-1), PSV Eindhoven (7-1) and Sparta Rotterdam (4-0).

It will certainly be interesting to see if Eiting remains at the club for the full season if he does continue to exhibit the talent and ability that he has shown previously.