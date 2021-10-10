How is Cameron McGeehan getting on since leaving Barnsley?

Until the age of 10, Cameron McGeehan progressed through Fulham’s academy system, before Chelsea secured his services in 2005.

Spending a further six years with The Blues until his release, the midfielder finished his youth career at Norwich City, captaining the club’s 2012/12 Youth Cup winning team.

McGeehan temporarily signed for Luton Town in 2014, in what was initially meant to be a month loan, however, the deal was extended until the end of the season, with the young midfielder playing his part in Luton’s promotion back to the Football League.

In January 2015, McGeehan joined Cambridge United in League 2 for a month, scoring three times in four games for The U’s. The 26-year-old was part of the Cambridge side that held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at The Abbey.

Embarking on his second loan spell with Luton the following month, McGeehan played a further 15 games for The Hatters, scoring three times.

The midfielder’s move to Luton was made permanent in that summer, and in a further two years in Bedfordshire, McGeehan scored 22 times in 65 games.

After impressing at Luton, Barnsley secured the midfielder’s services for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017.

McGeehan played 10 times for Barnsley during that campaign, before he was sent out on loan to League One club Scunthorpe United in January.

McGeehan embarked on a second spell away from Oakwell in 2020, and once again League One was the destination, with Portsmouth taking the midfielder on.

Departing for Belgium in the summer of 2020, McGeehan joined Oostende in the country’s top-flight. The midfielder has netted three times in 21 matches since arriving in Belgium.

That helped the club to a fifth place finish in the top-flight last season, although they missed out on a Europa League place in the end of season play-offs.

This season, McGeehan has yet to make an appearance for Oostende due to injury, but as he continues his rehabilitation, he will be hoping to change that sooner rather than later.